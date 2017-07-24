Sen. McCain to come back to Senate Tuesday - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sen. McCain to come back to Senate Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Arizona Sen. John McCain is returning to the Senate on Tuesday to vote on GOP health care legislation just days after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.
 
McCain's office made the dramatic announcement late Monday in a brief statement, saying he looks forward "to continue working on important legislation including health care reform."
 
Republicans are holding the high-stakes vote on Tuesday to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."
 
They have almost no margin for error making the presence of the 80-year-old McCain crucial if the vote is to succeed.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.