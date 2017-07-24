Family preps for evacuation and Goat Creek Fire grows

Homeowners in the Rock Creek area near the Goat Creek Fire are preparing as this fire gets closer to their homes.

The Granite County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation notices on Brewster Creek Road as well as pre-evacuation notices on portions of Rock Creek Road.

Most of these homeowners are packing and planning for the worse.

For one homeowner Lauren and Barb Barker hearing they were under per-evacuation was a bit worry some.

"We were told to be ready to leave in 15 minutes that's what the deputy sheriff came by and told us,” said Lauren Barker.

For them hearing that they had such little time to evacuate was intimidating.

"It made it even scarier, like we gulped,” said Barker.

The Barkers did pack everything they could take and what was important for them to keep.

Lauren Barker said firefighters are still on their property protecting their home.

"Some have stayed over they are near us and we have gone out and given them something to eat and drink,” said Barker.

As nice as it is to have firefighters around, the Barker’s still didn't waste any time with packing up.

"We made our list started packing up and barb is much detailed than I...so she gave me a list and she had her own list. Suit cases were packed and our memorabilia, important papers were packed and ready to go,” said Barker.

The Barker’s said the one thing that was hard for them was deciding what to leave behind.

"We had to think twice about what we were going to put in the car obviously everything doesn't fit. There were decisions what goes and what stays, what's important and what's not."

Overall, the Barker’s are ready at a moment's notice, but are still hopeful that everything will be okay.

Red flag warnings are still in place until 9:00 P.M Monday night fire crews are focusing their efforts on preparing residents to evacuate.