Turn off the stove and celebrate National Drive-Thru Day!

Don't have the energy to cook anything today? Is it too hot outside to turn on the stove or oven inside?

Then, take a drive!

Today is National Drive-Thru Day.

There are plenty of options for your to choose from, since there are more than 211,000 fast food restaurants in the United States.

ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall opted for Jimmy John's on South Reserve in Missoula. She loves the fast and friendly service!

According to the National Day Calendar, the drive-thru is the iconic measure of convenience.

People have enjoyed this service since the 1930's. The drive-thru format was pioneered in the United States for banking services. Hamburgers sold for just 18 cents at some of the first drive-thru restaurants. Restaurants, coffee shops, liquor stores, pharmacies and many more services utilize drive-thrus for quick service.

America's first drive-thru burger chain, Jack in the Box, created National Drive-Thru Day to celebrate America's love of convenience by vehicle.

And ABC FOX Montana wants to see your pictures. Just post on social media using #NationalDriveThruDay.