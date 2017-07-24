Update: Radio stations future uncertain after Ananconda fire

Today marks one week since a fire forced the doors to close at Anaconda's KANA 580 AM. The station has been broadcasting over air waves since 1939. With the future of the station in uncertainty two employees decided to speak out and let the community know what's ahead.

AWARE Media Director Pat Noonan said "Right now we are waiting for the investigation to wrap up and we are waiting for the insurance company to catalog the assets." Among the assets that were lost were radio equipment and office contents. Even thought the insurance company is working to replace the stations assets the stations employees have not been notified of any changes. General Manager Blake Hempsted said "We're just like you. We haven't been told anything."

KANA has thrived through nearly ten owners over the course of its 78 years of operation. Through the years its strived to earn the trust of the community and provide coverage of many local community and sporting events. Hempsted said "We've had a tough time keeping businesses open and this one has stayed open through many different changes."

In the case there are very few changes. Police have named Kellie Olson, 48, as a person of interest, but there's no suspect tied directly to the fire. Local authorities are conducting an investigation into the cause and it is still on-going.

At this time it is uncertain that KANA 580 AM will make it back to the air waves.