Stage 2 evacuations expand for Sunrise Fire near Superior, No. 2 firefighting priority

The Mineral County Sheriff on Monday expanded its Stage 2 evacuation notice for residents, living near the Sunrise Fire southeast of Superior.

The 1,370-acre Sunrise Fire is now the Number 2 on the nation's priority list for fighting wildlands fires and is currently threatening 50 homes and cabins on all sides of it.

Stage 2 evacuations now include people living in the Quartz Creek, Quartz Flats and Sunrise areas.

Those areas are located on the southern, northern and northeastern edges of the fire respectively.

That's means that they have to "get ready" to leave if conditions worsen.

The Public Information Officer for the Northern Rockies Incident Management team assigned to fight the fire, Jill Cobb, says that crews are using sprinklers, hoses and pumps to help protect those structures.

But she adds that they are also concerned about buildings in the Rivulet area, which is located on the fire's southeastern edge.

Due to heavy firefighting traffic, Cobb advises drivers to not stop along Interstate 90.

The country's Number 1 firefighting priority is now the Lodgepole Complex, located in northeastern Montana. The 226,000 acre fire has burned 12 homes.