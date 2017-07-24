Fires destroy 12 homes as they rage across rural Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Ranchers are cutting fences to give their cattle an escape route ahead of fast-moving fires that have destroyed 12 homes and burned 350 square miles of rangeland in eastern Montana.



The four fires have been burning since Wednesday south of the Upper Missouri River Breaks. The 300 firefighters have been frustrated as the powerful blazes driven by wind jump rivers and fire breaks cleared by bulldozers.



The fires are burning through private farmland with scattered homes, along with a mix of rolling open land and timber-choked river bottoms.



Fire spokesman Tim Engrav said Monday the burned homes were discovered only recently and could have burned last week. One heat-related injury has been reported.



He says as the fire began to spread, ranchers joined in the firefighting to protect their property and cut their fences to free their livestock.

