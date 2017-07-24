Budget ax dangles over government programs, workers

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Dread has been building for months as state agencies and government workers await state revenue numbers that could trigger severe budget cuts.



The governor's office is expected to announce as soon as Tuesday the severity of the shortfall the would cause mandatory spending cuts signed into the law earlier this year.



But even as state budget officials attempt to tamp down panic, thy have told state agencies to prepare.



In all, $97 million in spending may have to be cut by agencies. The hardest hit under the worst case scenario would be schools, public health and social services. Health and human services could lose at least $14 million under the bleakest revenue scenario.



Layoffs are already expected at the state library and the Montana Historical Society.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/24/2017 9:59:34 AM (GMT -6:00)