Extreme fire danger in Missoula

Interagency wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association have determined fire danger to be EXTREME.

As folks in the Missoula area can see, lightning strikes ignited multiple fires, and in the past few weeks a few have escaped initial attack. While response times have been typically fast, fires starting in dry, windy conditions present challenges to even the most seasoned of fire crews and aerial resources. Red Flag conditions, high winds and low relative humidity, will foster extreme fire behavior as crews race to get these fires under control.

MCFPA says that it's absolutely critical that the public, including visitors to the area, do their part to help our fire fighters get a leg up. Crews continue to be taxed, responding to unattended campfires human caused fires. Missoula-area crews responded to over a dozen such fires last week.

At this time of year, MCFPA adds that being careless with any fire can be extremely dangerous, and can result in property damage and injury to the public and to fire fighters.

Before leaving a campfire, you must drown it with water, stir the ashes, and feel for heat.