Man dies in Bridger Canyon crash

You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

Reaction tonight from friends of the UM student reportedly held tonight in a Chinese jail, When Guthrie McLean woke up this morning in a Chinese jail, it was day-four for him. And while there are diplomatic efforts underway to free the man, his friends say they are worried. They took time away from their efforts to bring Guthrie home, to talk with us about him, and their concern for him. Setting up a crowdfunding site for one of his best friends was the furthest thing from Zakk Wi...