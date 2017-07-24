Monday morning standoff at Missoula bowling alley

Missoula, MT.- Missoula Police responded to a standoff in the Westside Lanes parking lot on Monday.

Travis Welsh of the Missoula Police Department says Thomas Sisler had an outstanding warrant from a county adjacent to Missoula County.

Welsh says Sisler has been associated with weapons and a history of resisting arrest.

After negotiations with police, Sisler is now in custody. No injuries or damage resulted from the standoff.

Staff at Westside lanes tell ABC FOX Montana Sisler never entered the building. They say police tracked him and attempted to pull him over in the parking lot. They say the standoff lasted for about an hour and a half, but the scene was cleared by about noon.

We are waiting to get more information from police.