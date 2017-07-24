Monday morning standoff at Missoula bowling alley

Roberta Curtis was diagnosed with breast cancer and couldn’t make it because she was in the middle of receiving treatment.
For the first time in thirty years the trees for the US Capitol will come from the Kootenai National Forest.
On the eve of the Event at Rebecca Farm, one woman is very busy and that woman is Sarah Broussard.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
Staff at Westside lanes tell ABC FOX Montana the man never entered the building.
Missoula, MT.- Missoula Police responded to a standoff in the Westside Lanes parking lot on Monday.
WEST GLACIER, MT. - A Montana man dies after falling nearly 100 feet near Haystack Creek in Glacier National Park on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Robert Durbin of Corvallis, Montana.
An official for President Donald Trump's Interior Department says the agency pulled Glacier National Park's superintendent from a recent park tour with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to save money, not to mute criticism over climate change.
Senator Daines is pleased with the outcome and said it was the best news he could have heard today.
Interagency wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association have determined fire danger to be EXTREME. As folks in the Missoula area can see, lightning strikes ignited multiple fires, and in the past few weeks a few have escaped initial attack.
