Corvallis man dies in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, MT. - A Montana man dies after falling nearly 100 feet near Haystack Creek in Glacier National Park on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Robert Durbin of Corvallis, Montana. He was traveling to the park on a vacation with family.

The creek is approximately five miles west of Logan Pass, along the Going-to-the-Sun Road. Park rangers and Two Bear Air Rescue immediately responded.

Initial witness reports indicate that Durbin was taking photographs along Haystack Creek on the upper bank of the Going-to-the-Sun Road. At some point, he fell into the creek and was washed through the culvert that goes underneath the road, falling approximately 100 feet below the roadway.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road was closed to traffic in both directions for approximately one hour on Saturday evening while rangers secured the scene of the accident and Two Bear Air Rescue recovered the victim’s body from a ledge below the road.

No suspicious circumstances have been noted, and the investigation is on-going.

The Bitterroot Beanery is accepting donations and cards at all six locations, with the proceeds going to Durbin's family.