RED FLAG WARNING: Fires expected to grow due to high winds

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for July 24, in effect 2pm until 9pm. Winds are expected from the northwest 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Low relative humidity will also accompany these winds.

This is a change in the wind direction from previous days over the fire area. These weather conditions along with the dry vegetation will increase fire activity.

The infrared mapping of the fires last night has provided updated acreage: Goat Creek, 1,817 acres; Sliderock, 396 acres; Little Hogback, 2,236 acres. For more information, visit inciweb.