Weather could further impact fires near Rock Creek: Red Flag warning issued

According to the National Weather Service, a red flag warning is in effect Monday from 2 to 9 pm for critical weather with shifting winds out of the northwest. This could affect the three fires burning east of Missoula, which grew over the weekend.

Goat Creek fire grew 498 acres to 1,817. Sliderock fire grew 11 acres to 396 and Little Hogback grew 231 acres to 2,326.

Right now, there is 0 percent containment for the Goat Creek and Little Hogback fires, and 5 percent containment. acres for Sliderock Fire.

According to Inciweb, the fires have not experienced winds from the northwest direction so firefighters will remain vigilant with a constant focus on having lookouts, communications, escape routes, and safety zones. Those winds could get up to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

A large forest service closure is in place as well as a staffed road closure starting from mile-marker 1 on the Rock Creek Road. Missoula County Sheriff's Office is manning the road closures and allowing only local homeowners with proper identification into closure area.

Evacuations remain in place for Brewster Creek and, pre-evacuations are in order for mile-marker 5 - 13 on Rock Creek Road.