Drought takes toll on crops across Northern Plains - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Drought takes toll on crops across Northern Plains

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Federal officials say a punishing drought that stretches across much of the U.S. Northern Plains is expected to cause farmers to lose 64 million bushels of wheat production this year.

The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2eG3ubV ) that northeast Montana is experiencing the worst drought in the country, with similar dry conditions in neighboring North Dakota and South Dakota.

Federal agriculture officials have labeled as poor or very poor more than half of Montana's 2017 crops of spring wheat, lentils and durum. Combined, the three crops were valued at more than $600 million in 2016.

In the small town of Nashua on the edge of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation a scant 1.2 inches of rain have been recorded since April 1.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. 

7/23/2017 11:29:19 AM (GMT -6:00)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.