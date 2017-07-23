Drugs stolen from Bismarck clinic pharmacy in armed robbery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Bismarck police are investigating after someone with a handgun robbed a clinic pharmacy.

Authorities say there were no injuries in the Sunday armed robbery, and the clinic went into lockdown for a short period. Bismarck police say an employee reported being robbed of pharmaceuticals.

Officials say the suspect wore a tan sweatshirt with its hood up, sunglasses and either a mask or what appeared to be blood-stained bandages. Police say the suspect's voice sounded female, and the person was last spotted going to the parking lot.

