Guthrie McLean, the nineteen-year-old boy detained in China, was released this morning morning from the detention center.

McLean sent Senator Daines an email at 11:53 AM Mountain Time, saying “Prayers answered. Guthrie is home.”

Guthrie’s mother, Jennifer McLean, said that she is extremely thankful for all the hard work and support to help her son get out quickly and safely.

Guthrie’s mother is deaf so we have been communicating with her via email.

McLean explained that Guthrie is tired, but relieved to be out of the detention center.

"We are very, very, very, very happy. There have been many twists and turns. They have not finished the process completely, but we are hopeful it will go smoothly from here on. Guthrie arrived home around 2:00 CT and it was a complete surprise to me! After two failed attempts, they didn't tell for fear this might be another disappointment... I cannot emphasize enough how hard his (Sen. Daines) staff worked to bring my son back to me!.. We also are extremely grateful to the University of Montana for their support...", said Jennifer McLean.

McLean emphasized that Daines' Chief of Staff, Jason Thielman and Wally Hsueh, lost much sleep this week trying to set up meetings and get the situation figured out.

Guthrie's mother also recognized the help of his professors at the University of Montana and Guthrie's dear friend, Zak Winch, for all of their support.

Guthrie’s mother says that Guthrie will return back to the United States on August 29th.

He will be back in time for his senior year at the University of Montana.