Part of Yellowstone Lake closed for firefighting plane

Part of Yellowstone Lake closed for firefighting plane

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK -

Part of Yellowstone Lake is closed until further notice, so a scooper plane fighting the June Fire can collect water.

Yellowstone Nat’l Park officials released a map showing the closure, which is between Steamboat Point and Elk Point; there are marked hazards that stretch the area affected out to Holmes Point and Park Point.

The closure applies to motorized and non-motorized water crafts.

The closure took effect Saturday morning and is expected to last for at least a week.

