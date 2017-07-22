The Event at Rebecca Farm gave one family hope during a difficult cancer diagnosis

In its final weekend, The Event at Rebecca Farm is more than just an equestrian event to the Curtis family. For the past ten years the Curtis family makes the fifteen-hour car ride from Utah to Montana to watch their daughter Suzanna compete. But last year it was different. Roberta Curtis was diagnosed with breast cancer and couldn’t make it because she was in the middle of receiving treatment.

Curtis tells us, “Last year in April I was diagnosed with breast cancer and still wanted to come but was not able to because I was in the middle of chemotherapy.”

Longing to be there supporting her daughter, Suzanna had an idea. She got a group of her friends together and they dressed and rode their horses head to toe in pink. To honor Roberta.

Suzanna Curtis tells us, “Pink gloves, pink saddle pads, I have ride for Roberta in pink ribbon embroidered on my saddle pad that I wear for dressage. We had pink tail extensions, pink duct tape for boots we “pink'd” it all out and sent her pictures.”

Suzanna tells us the community support at Rebecca Farm was amazing. People would walk up to her and her friends and ask them why they were all in pink. When Suzanna told them about Roberta’s cancer diagnosis people would offer their support and well wishes.

When Roberta found out about her daughter’s kind gesture it filled her with hope. A year later Roberta got tears in her eyes remembering this time last year.

Curtis tearfully says, “It was incredible. In their pink shirts riding for me. And it just gave me strength and encouragement.”

Roberta is just so thankful she could be with her daughter, Suzanna at The Event this year to cheer her on. And Roberta is happy to report that she is cancer free.