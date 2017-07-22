The Event at Rebecca Farm gave one family hope during a difficult cancer diagnosis

An official for President Donald Trump's Interior Department says the agency pulled Glacier National Park's superintendent from a recent park tour with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to save money, not to mute criticism over climate change.
A celebration of life is scheduled for a fallen Missoula firefighter. 19-year-old Trenton Johnson was killed Wednesday by a snag while fighting a wildfire near Seeley Lake.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
Teenager dies fighting a fire.
Grayback Forestry, Inc is commenting on the death of Trenton Johnson, a Grayback employee who was killed while fighting a forest fire on the Seely Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest.
We are one week away from one of the biggest festivals of the summer here in Montana.
At over 400 acres, the Goat Creek Fire has crews battling tricky conditions to get the blaze under control Started by lightning on July 19, the fire grew exponentially on July 20.
Sen. John McCain's treatment for brain cancer could keep him out of Washington for weeks, perhaps months, and yet it's unlikely anyone will challenge his extended leave.
