UPDATE: Goat Creek Fire brings challenges to Fire Crews

Type 2 management command took over the fire this morning at 6 AM and as of this morning crews hadn't contained any part of the fire.

Dead and dry trees are of extreme concern for the safety of firefighters

Steep slopes and limited access makes communication difficult for firefighters in the suppression of the fire.

Air quality right now Missoula is moderate but will get worse as the sun goes down and with high pressure and light winds a persistent haze will remain in the entire area over the weekend.

The lightning caused Goat Creek Fire rapidly increased in size to 443 acres July 20.

Granite County Sheriff's Department officials issued evacuation notices for residents in the Brewster Creek area.

Residents living between mile-markers 5 and 13 are currently in pre-evacuation status.

The Rock Creek Road is closed to local traffic only from mile-marker 1 to Gillis Bridge/Kyle Bohrnsen Memorial Bridge.

Division Supervisor, Craig Williams, with the Northern Rockies National Incident Management Team said this fire has been difficult.

Williams said they have over a dozen engines, three water tenders, helicopter buckets and help from many resources like Clinton Rural Fire Department Missoula Rural Fire Department, DNRC, and forest service.

"Terrain driven fire. We have low fuel right now. It's really dry out there carrying the fire very good. Then the low humidity, which is dropping. The combination of those three things are providing a challenge for us."

As for residents whose houses are near this fire, Williams added they are a bit concerned, especially with the smoke and flames.

Although, even with their concerns residents have been helping firefighters in every way; such as opening gates to their homes, allowing them to set up on their properties and sharing neighborhood information.

A meeting was held Friday night, at the Clinton Fire Department to inform concerned homeowners about the status of the fire.

Operation Section Chief, Brad Gillespie, with the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team said they are giving everything they have to fight the fire.

However, while fighting to contain this fire Gillespie couldn't stress enough what people should do during pre-evacuations.

"The main message we have for people who are on pre-evacuation to make sure that they get their personal belongings together and have the ability to evacuate their property on time,” said Gilespie.

Otherwise, American Red Cross will be setting up places for people who have been evacuated.