Memorial service for fallen firefighter - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Memorial service for fallen firefighter

Posted: Updated:

A celebration of life is scheduled for a fallen Missoula firefighter.

19-year-old Trenton Johnson was killed Wednesday by a snag while fighting a wildfire near Seeley Lake.

Family and close friends will hold a private celebration of Trenton Johnson’s life Saturday afternoon.

After the service, they encourage the fire community and friends to attend a memorial gathering at the Fort Missoula Regional Park Bella Vista Pavilion.

That takes place from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

We have a link for donations to benefit both the Wildland Firefighter Foundation and the Trenton Johnson Lacrosse Scholarship Fund on our website.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.