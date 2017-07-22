Memorial service for fallen firefighter

A celebration of life is scheduled for a fallen Missoula firefighter.

19-year-old Trenton Johnson was killed Wednesday by a snag while fighting a wildfire near Seeley Lake.

Family and close friends will hold a private celebration of Trenton Johnson’s life Saturday afternoon.

After the service, they encourage the fire community and friends to attend a memorial gathering at the Fort Missoula Regional Park Bella Vista Pavilion.

That takes place from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

We have a link for donations to benefit both the Wildland Firefighter Foundation and the Trenton Johnson Lacrosse Scholarship Fund on our website.