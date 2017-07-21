Crews battle elements in Goat Creek Fire (PHOTOS) - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Crews battle elements in Goat Creek Fire (PHOTOS)

Posted: Updated:

At over 400 acres, the Goat Creek Fire has crews battling tricky conditions to get the blaze under control

Started by lightning on July 19, the fire grew exponentially on July 20. The Clinton Rural Fire Department in handling the situation, aided by Missoula Rural FD. 

Crews are facing three main challenges: strong wind, low moisture, and challenging terrain.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.