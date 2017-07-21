Air quality moderate in Missoula, Frenchtown due to surrounding fires

Courtesy Missoula City-County Health Department

As of 10 a.m. on July 21, air quality is generally Moderate in Missoula and Frenchtown. We are currently surrounded by wildfires, which is leading to frequent haze and occasional air quality impacts.

The Sunrise Fire burning west of Alberton was particularly active last night and sent a large plume of smoke over Frenchtown in the evening hours. That smoke collapsed into the Frenchtown area around 10:00 p.m. and conditions became briefly Unhealthy for Frenchtown residents. Fortunately, most of the smoke has lifted back up overhead and is currently more of a visibility impact than a health threat.

The Sunrise Fire was actively burning overnight and continuing to send out a plume this morning. While the smoke should stay overhead for most of the day, the fire is likely to see added growth today due to strong afternoon breezes, and the resulting smoke may once again land in the Frenchtown area.

The Lolo Peak Fire picked up some acreage yesterday, and sent out a highly visible plume late yesterday afternoon. The smoke from the Lolo Peak Fire has not made an strong impacts on Missoula air quality as of yet, but Lolo and Florence residents may be seeing localized areas of poor air quality. People living or working near the fire should be alert to changing smoke conditions and pay attention to how they are reacting to the smoke.

The Little Hogback and Sliderock fires also saw growth yesterday, and the Little Hogback fire was sending out a pretty good plume of smoke this afternoon. In general, smoke from these fires is unlikely to impact the Missoula Valley. However, people living in the Rock Creek drainage may be seeing elevated levels of smoke pollution.

The Goat Creek Fire started Wednesday afternoon and has quickly grown to more than 400 acres. While its plume has not impacted the Missoula Valley, Missoula County residents who live in the Rock Creek area should be alert to changing air quality conditions. Due to the proximity of the fire to populated areas, it is likely some residents are experiencing conditions that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or worse.

We encourage folks to use visibility as a guideline to help determine air quality conditions. In general, if you can't see more than 5 miles, you are in Unhealthy conditions and should take measures to reduce exposure to the smoke.