Goat Creek Fire evacuations ordered - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Goat Creek Fire evacuations ordered

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The lightning caused Goat Creek Fire rapidly increased in size to 443 acres July 20. Granite County Sheriff's Department officials issued evacuation notices for residents in the Brewster Creek area. Residents living between milemarkers 5 and 13 are currently in pre-evacuation status.

The Rock Creek Road is closed to local traffic only from milemarker 1 to Gillis Bridge/Kyle Bohrnsen Memorial Bridge.

A community meeting is scheduled for tonight at 7:00 pm. Location TBD

Clinton Rural Fire department, Missoula Rural Fire Department, State/DNRC and Forest Service fire suppression resources are currently staffing the fire including two hot shot crews and several engines.  .

