Drowsy driving: It can be just as dangerous as drunk driving

MISSOULA -

The dangers of drinking and driving are pounded into our heads from an early age, but there's another killer on the road and you might be doing it everyday: drowsy driving.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, driving while tired can be just as dangerous as driving while drunk. Just like when you're drunk, being tired slows down reaction time, impairs vision and causes lapses in judgment.

In a report released in December, AAA found 21 percent of fatal crashes involve driver drowsiness. The report says drivers who only sleep 5 or 6 hours in a 24-hour period are twice as likely to crash as drivers who get 7 hours of sleep or more. For each additional hour of sleep lost, the chances for accidents increase.

The Montana Highway Patrol 2016 Annual report says drowsiness contributed to 393 accidents last year. Eleven of those were fatal.

Rolf Holle, a sleep medicine doctor in Missoula, suggests drivers get a full nights sleep before heading out, and if need be, pull over to take a quick 15-20 minute nap before hitting the road again. However he says it's crucial not to go past 20 minutes. Sleeping longer than 20 minutes makes it more difficult to become fully awake again.

Holle says the most tired times of the day are between 2 and 3 in the afternoon for drivers who follow a normal sleep cycle. The last few miles before arriving at a destination can also be deadly, he says.

Holle says driving is a sleep inducing activity. Once you feel your eyes starting to blink close, Holle says you have seconds before sleep could hit. 

He suggests listening to lively music and blasting the air conditioning to help prevent drivers from falling asleep at the wheel.

