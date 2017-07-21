Red Ants Pants is ready to rock White Sulphur Springs

We are one week away from one of the biggest festivals of the summer here in Montana. The Red Ants Pants Festival. This will be the seventh annual festival located in White Sulphur Springs.

Red Ants Pants is a music festival that will feature 14 different artists from around the country. The festival also has a lineup of food and vendors. According to the Red Ants Pants website, proceeds from the festival have helped create more than 85 thousand dollars in grants to support rural communities, working family farms and ranches and women’s leadership. Festival Director, Sarah Calhoun says this festival is great for the community.

“It is a celebration of rural Montana; we like to bring groups together in a cow pasture here in beautiful White Sulphur Springs. As well as just building pride here in the community people still come here year round now that they know of this community and they come and enjoy the hot springs, or the showdown or the Smith River, all of our public lands, so it’s a good place on the map.

Last year this festival brought in sixteen thousand people to White Sulphur Springs and this year they hope to bring in more. The festival will take place July 27th-30th and tickets run up to 150 dollars for a three day pass.