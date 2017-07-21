When is hot too hot for your dog? One vet says 70 degrees - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

When is hot too hot for your dog? One vet says 70 degrees

Summers in Montana can get hot, but how hot is too hot for your pet? When a dog’s body temperature reaches above 106 degrees it could prove deadly.

I spoke with Kathy Quigley a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and she said that a lot of factors come into play like the breed of the dog and what you are doing with them outside but 70 degrees can be too hot. 

A dog does not have sweat glands like we do. They release their heat from their feet and nose. But dogs pant to try and get rid of the heat. Quigley said when you start seeing your dog excessively pant, it’s time to take notice. 

 “When you start seeing your dog panting, panting, panting, looking for the shade or you take them out for a run or something like that, if they are looking for the shade or lagging behind you or trying to get their breath or if they are collapsing those are serious symptoms.”

Quigley also added that shaving your dog is actually a good idea. It will help keep them cool during the hot months.

Quigley said, “That can always be a great idea, you get rid of half of that hair. You can certainly shave your dog, another good ideas give them a little baby swimming pool, you know little kids swimming pool for the backyard, they love to get cooled off. but to get rid of  part of that hair can be a helpful thing for them.”

Other tricks you can use to cool your dog down are to place ice packs on his abdomen, or lay him next to an air

    An official for President Donald Trump's Interior Department says the agency pulled Glacier National Park's superintendent from a recent park tour with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to save money, not to mute criticism over climate change.      

    Grayback Forestry, Inc is commenting on the death of Trenton Johnson, a Grayback employee who was killed while fighting a forest fire on the Seely Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest. 

    BOZEMAN- A small passenger plane has crash landed on a field near the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Thursday.

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seeley Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

    A University of Montana Grizzly football player was recently arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Missoula County Jail Roster, Missoula Police arrested Connor Strahm on Saturday, July 15 at 12:34 a.m. He was booked into the Missoula County Jail at 3 a.m. Details surrounding his arrest were not made available on Thursday.

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    Several fundraising efforts from local residents and businesses. 

    Trenton Johnson, 19, was a new firefighter living in Bozeman and attending Montana State. He grew up in Missoula where he excelled at lacrosse.  

