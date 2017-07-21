When is hot too hot for your dog? One vet says 70 degrees

Summers in Montana can get hot, but how hot is too hot for your pet? When a dog’s body temperature reaches above 106 degrees it could prove deadly.

I spoke with Kathy Quigley a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and she said that a lot of factors come into play like the breed of the dog and what you are doing with them outside but 70 degrees can be too hot.

A dog does not have sweat glands like we do. They release their heat from their feet and nose. But dogs pant to try and get rid of the heat. Quigley said when you start seeing your dog excessively pant, it’s time to take notice.

“When you start seeing your dog panting, panting, panting, looking for the shade or you take them out for a run or something like that, if they are looking for the shade or lagging behind you or trying to get their breath or if they are collapsing those are serious symptoms.”

Quigley also added that shaving your dog is actually a good idea. It will help keep them cool during the hot months.

Quigley said, “That can always be a great idea, you get rid of half of that hair. You can certainly shave your dog, another good ideas give them a little baby swimming pool, you know little kids swimming pool for the backyard, they love to get cooled off. but to get rid of part of that hair can be a helpful thing for them.”

Other tricks you can use to cool your dog down are to place ice packs on his abdomen, or lay him next to an air