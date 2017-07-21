Butte resident saved from domestic violence by Safe Space shelter

According to the National Coalition of Domestic Violence every 9 seconds in the U.S. a woman is assaulted or beaten. On a typical day in Montana, domestic violence hotlines receive approximately 21,000 calls, that's 15 calls every minute. It is also the leading cause of injury to women.

Kimberly was one of these women. As a child she witnessed her mother become a victim of violence. She recalled. "I witnessed things a child shouldn't. I learned to duck and hide and clean up her blood."

Like Kimberly, many domestic violence victims have witnessed someone they love being abused by a partner at some point in their lives. Even with the first-hand knowledge of domestic violence Kimberly would grow up to fall into the same cycle her mother was trapped in.

"I fell along into that cycle without knowing how to break it and that's how that began..." Kimberly was once tortured verbally and physically by her then-boyfriend for 5 hours in one day. In hysteria she called a friend and that friend had the information to a shelter. That shelter was Safe Space. It's a place where anyone seeking refuge from domestic violence can go and it would save her life. In 5 minutes Kimberly had a bag packed and was ready to go.

"Domestic violence is like an addiction... No one can help you until you hit rock bottom." When entering the Safe Space shelter Kimberly was surrounded by women who understood her and her situation. She was no longer alone.

Safe Space Executive Director Tonya Geraghty says "Through the years we've watched a lot of people become lost in our community because of domestic violence..." Based on reports from 10 countries, between 55 percent and 95 percent of women who had been physically abused by their partners had never contacted non-governmental organizations, shelters, or the police for help.

Because of the Safe Space shelter and the services they have provided for Kimberly, she now has a life she didn't think was possible. "There are options, you don't have to live like that. You don't have deserve to live like that and you can make change. Its scary, but very do-able."

For anyone who knows someone in a domestic violence situation, you can get help by calling the Safe Space shelter at 406-782-8511 or by visiting their website.