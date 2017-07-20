'I haven't accepted it yet,' Missoula father shares heartache for fallen firefighter son

Sadness and grief fill the firefighting community in Montana after news that a young firefighter died in Montana while fighting a wildfire near Seeley Lake.

19-year-old Trenton Johnson was hit by a falling tree Wednesday evening.

Johnson was a resident of Missoula and this was his first year as a firefighter and second tour of duty this season.

Those close to him shared meaningful details about the life he leaves behind in press releases and even a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

We learned he was a sophomore at Montana State University in Bozeman and he attended Hellgate High School in Missoula, where he ran cross country and played lacrosse.

Johnson's dad, Marty Johnson spoke with ABC FOX Montana Thursday about the sudden and tragic death of his son.

He said that he is not angry about his son’s death because he believes everything was handled as best as it could be, but he is devastated that his son was at the wrong place and the wrong time.

"They tried CPR on the life flight and couldn't," said Johnson.

However, Marty Johnson revealed to us, that he is having a hard time believing that his son is really gone.

"It's surreal. It's not really my child that is no longer there. It's like someone else. I haven't accepted it yet," said Johnson.

Johnson highlighted that his daughter, D.J. Johnson, has really stepped up and is handling almost everything.

She is also a firefighter and was in the district when the call came in, but she did not know it was her brother at the time.

Johnson said D.J. knows the system and has been in contact with the forest service and firefighters.

"There was a reason for it. I mean he was a healthy young kid doing exactly what he wanted to do," he said.

He explained that this is keeping her distracted and is making her feel like she is helping her brother.

"He was enjoying the heck out of it. He was with a bunch of his compadres. They were having a great time. They had a good season going," said Johnson.

Trenton Johnson was known as a scholar and phenomenal athlete, who was extremely well-liked by his peers.

Johnson hopes his son will be an inspiration to other people.

"I hope that all the young people live life as (fully) as they can and live every day like it was the last," said Johnson.

He emphasized that he was always supportive of both his children being firefighters and never really feared for them because of all the safety precautions and training.

There has been a Facebook Page created in his honor named "Celebration of Trenton Johnson” where friends, family, and teammates are sharing photos and memories.

It was also announced that the service for Trenton will be this Saturday, July 22nd at 1 pm at Missoula Alliance Church.

https://www.facebook.com/Celebration-of-Trenton-Johnson-1419330728153691/