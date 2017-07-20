Father speaks about his son's legacy

Sadness and grief fill the firefighting community in Montana because a young man dies while fighting a lightning-caused fire near Seeley Lake.

Trenton was hit by a falling tree yesterday evening.

Trenton was just 19-years-old and a resident of Missoula.

This was his first year as a firefighter and second tour of duty this season.

Trenton was a sophomore at Montana State University in Bozeman and he attended Hellgate High School in Missoula, where he ran cross country and played lacrosse.

Trenton’s dad, Marty Johnson, said that he is not angry about his son’s death because he believes everything was handled as best as it could be, but he is devastated that his son was at the wrong place and the wrong time.

Marty said, "They tried CPR on the life flight and couldn't."

Marty explained that he is having a hard time believing that his son is really gone and said, "It's surreal. It's not really my child that is no longer there. It's like someone else. I haven't accepted it yet."

Marty highlighted that his daughter, D.J. Johnson, has really stepped up and is handling almost everything.

She is also a firefighter and was in the district when the call came in, but she did not know it was her brother at the time.

Marty said D.J. knows the system and has been in contact with the forest service and firefighters.

He explained that this is keeping her distracted and is making her feel like she is helping her brother.

Marty said, "There was a reason for it. I mean he was a healthy young kid doing exactly what he wanted to do. He was enjoying the heck out of it. He was with a bunch of his compadres. They were having a great time. They had a good season going."

Trenton was known as a scholar and phenomenal athlete, who was extremely well-liked by his peers.

Marty hopes Trenton will be an inspiration to other people and said, "I hope that all the young people live life as full as they can and live everyday like it was the last."

He emphasized that he was always supportive of both his children being firefighters and never really feared for them because of all the safety precautions and training.

There has been a Facebook Page created in his honor named "Celebration of Trenton Johnson” where friends, family, and teammates are sharing photos and memories.

It was also announced a few hours ago that the service for Trenton will be this Saturday, July 22nd at 1 pm at Missoula Alliance Church.

