Trenton Johnson dies after his first year firefighting

The firefighting community is mourning on Thursday night, following the death of a Missoula firefighter.

Trenton Johnson,19, had just started his first year as a firefighter, until the unexpected happened and he lost his life fighting a wildlife near Seeley Lake.

Johnson had been with Grayback Forestry Inc., a contracting firefighting firm, for about a few months.

In a press briefing on Thursday, President of Grayback Forestry Inc., Michael Wheelock, said that his agency received a call Wednesday about a lightning-caused fire north of Seeley Lake.

Wheelock said that they divided their men into two groups of 10 to manage this fire and another one.

One group went to the Bitterroot National Forest, and Johnson and his group went to the north side of Seeley Lake.

According to Wheelock, the fire was about a half-acre when they arrived on scene.

Everyone was assigned to work out a plan to keep the flames from spreading.

First, they went through their protocol, establishing communication, a lookout spot, and going over standard safety precautions.

As they did their best to fight the fire and stay safe, the unthinkable happened.

A tree that was burning snapped from the top and started to fall.

When the tree was falling, it was falling toward Johnson and three other crew members.

"I heard it was like a lightening, as fast as lightning. They just heard a crack and that was it. Three of them were able to get out of the way and Trenton did not,” Wheelock said.

Trenton was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Trenton Johnson was a Missoula local and played lacrosse all through his high school years for the Hellgate Knights lacrosse team.

In fact, ABC FOX Montana talked to his old coach Kevin Flynn.

Flynn said he coached Trenton all the way through his senior year.

Trenton left Missoula and started college at MSU in Bozeman.

However, Flynn told ABC FOX Montana on Thursday that hearing the news about the death of Trenton was shocking.

Coach Flynn said Trenton was bright, captain of his team and an all around genuine guy.

Flynn got the news Wednesday night when he was out of state and when that call came in he felt rattled with emotions.

"Last night was tough talking to former players and kids on the team. Today as people started to find out a lot of people started to reach out and talking about him. It's a testament to how many people were touched by him as a person,” said Flynn.

Coach Flynn said his thoughts and prayers are with Johnson's family.