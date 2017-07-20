Grizzly linebacker Connor Strahm arrested for DUI

A University of Montana Grizzly football player was recently arrested for driving under the influence.

According to the Missoula County Jail Roster, Missoula Police arrested Connor Strahm, 22, on Saturday, July 15 at 12:34 a.m. He was booked into the Missoula County Jail at 3 a.m. Details surrounding his arrest were not made available on Thursday.

The Jail Roster states that he was released the next day on a $700 bond.

This is Strahm's first DUI offense, meaning the charge is a misdemeanor. If convicted, he faces 24 hours to six months in jail, a fine of $600 to $1,000, and a suspended driver's license/ignition interlock device for six months.

Strahm is a senior Linebacker from Eugene, Oregon.

His arrest comes two weeks before the fall camp for the UM Grizzlies football team is slated to begin.