Bears are on the move across Montana: How you can live safely in bear country

BOZEMAN -

Montana wildlife officials are warning people to be vigilante as more bears appear to be wandering into populated areas.  

Fish, Wildlife, and Parks confirmed the presence of a grizzly bear in the Big Belt mountains west of White Sulphur Springs.

Bear experts say they have been tracking the bears movements across the state.

"It's that time of year bears are on the move absolutely both black bears and grizzly bears are going around," said Jeremiah Smith, FWP Bear Specialist.

Jeremiah smith says it was near White Sulphur Springs where a remote trail camera captured a photo of a 3-year-old grizzly bear.

"We haven't had any grizzlies in the area for a long time,” said Smith.  “That's a new habitat for them for sure that's been a black bear area for a very long time."

Even with the grizzly sighting near the area some neighbors say they aren't worried.

"No, that doesn't concern me,” said Bobby Sanford. “We see a lot of black bears around here. I've never seen a grizzly up here. And one grizzly in this whole country is no real concern."

Smith says FWP keeps pretty busy in the summer with bear conflict calls. In fact, Smith had one today.

"We're just about to go on another conflict call,” said Smith.  “It's kind of normal this time of year. We have folks that call and say we have a bear in their yard, in the area or had something happen. So we're going to go investigate and see what's going on."

Living in and near bear country, Smith  says it's important to make sure your home is bear safe.

"The first tip would be to make sure all of your trash is put away,” said smith. We also have a lot of problems with bird feeders so try to put those up in safe areas or not at all. Bears are very food oriented and once they find something they like, they have a great spatial memory and will come back to that place every year.”

Here is safety information about living in bear country from FWP:

  • Nine times out of ten, bears that repeatedly get into attractants around our homes are eventually euthanized. Please help save Montana bears from this needless by learning some tips to help keep your residence bear-friendly.
  • Do not put out salt licks, grain, or deer blocks to attract wild animals as these create areas of concentrated animal scent that will then draw in bears and mountain lions.
  • Use native plant landscaping whenever possible. Be aware that a watered lawn with lush grass, clover, and dandelions is an attractive feeding site for bears.
  • Close all windows when not at home or when cooking.
  • Talk to your children about bears and how to avoid them.
  • Have a plan in case a bear comes inside your home and keep bear pepper spray handy. Give a bear that is in your home an escape route by propping all doors open with something heavy that will act as a doorstop.
  • Never approach a bear in your yard, always give bears an escape route and never crowd or harass a bear.
  • Learn about bear attractants, how to tell if your residence is bear-friendly, and some bear-aware tools to help keep bears wild.
  • Don't Feed Bears! It is unlawful to intentionally, or to inadvertently feed bears. Those who do will be warned and possibly cited under this important Montana Law.
  • Sometimes people find young bears and other species and think they are abandoned or orphaned. This is often not true. If you care, leave them there.

