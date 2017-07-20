Trenton Johnson: beloved friend, son and team (SLIDESHOW)

Trenton Johnson, 19, was a new firefighter living in Bozeman and attending Montana State. He grew up in Missoula where he excelled at lacrosse. Not only an athlete, Johnson was a focused student on his way to becoming an engineer.

Both the Missoula and Bozeman communities have taken to Facebook to send condolences to Johnson's family. On July 20, ABC FOX Montana spoke with his former coach who spoke highly of the young man and mourned the loss of Johnson.

On July 19, Johnson was killed during his second duty in Seeley Lake.