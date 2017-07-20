Fire activity closes trails and roads

For the first time in thirty years the trees for the US Capitol will come from the Kootenai National Forest.
For the first time in thirty years the trees for the US Capitol will come from the Kootenai National Forest.
On the eve of the Event at Rebecca Farm, one woman is very busy and that woman is Sarah Broussard.
On the eve of the Event at Rebecca Farm, one woman is very busy and that woman is Sarah Broussard.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest. According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seely Lake Ranger District. The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...
A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest. According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seeley Lake Ranger District. The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...
Several fundraising efforts from local residents and businesses.
Several fundraising efforts from local residents and businesses.
Grayback Forestry, Inc is commenting on the death of Trenton Johnson, a Grayback employee who was killed while fighting a forest fire on the Seely Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest.
Grayback Forestry, Inc is commenting on the death of Trenton Johnson, a Grayback employee who was killed while fighting a forest fire on the Seely Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest.
Missoula Animal Control is alerting dog owner to be extra aware of the heat after they received news of a dog who died after hiking. Animal Control explained that the dog suffered from heatstroke after its family took a hike July 17 on the M Trail.
Missoula Animal Control is alerting dog owner to be extra aware of the heat after they received news of a dog who died after hiking. Animal Control explained that the dog suffered from heatstroke after its family took a hike July 17 on the M Trail.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
Our top trending story online is the tragic death of a Missoula dog who died of heatstroke while hiking the "M" trail.
Our top trending story online is the tragic death of a Missoula dog who died of heatstroke while hiking the "M" trail.
Brenneman was the daughter of Flathead County Commissioner Joe Brenneman. Brenneman and his family reside in Kalispell.
Brenneman was the daughter of Flathead County Commissioner Joe Brenneman. Brenneman and his family reside in Kalispell.