Prosecutor seeks judge's order for congressman's mug shot

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana prosecutor is asking a judge to require U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to be fingerprinted and photographed after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter.



Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert asked Justice Court Judge Rick West Thursday to reject the Republican congressman's request that he be exempted from the usual booking process for criminal defendants.



Gianforte pleaded guilty in June to a misdemeanor charge of assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs the day before the May 25 special election won by the Bozeman entrepreneur.



Gianforte was sentenced to community service and ordered to undergo anger management counseling.



Gianforte's attorneys are objecting to West's order that the congressman be booked, saying he was never actually arrested.



It's not clear when West will issue a ruling. The judge could schedule a hearing or rule based on the written arguments.

