Montana tree heads to the West Lawn in Washington D.C.

This Christmas a piece of Montana will be on the West Lawn at the US Capitol. For the first time in thirty years the trees for the U.S. Capitol will come from the Kootenai National Forest. Bruce Ward who is on the selection committee for the tree tells us the last time a tree came from Montana was in 1989.

Ward says, “In 1989 the Forest service chose an Engelmann Spruce to go back to Washington DC from Montana.”

Standing anywhere from five to eight feet tall officials from the Kootenai National Forest and from Capitol are on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree. While the tree hasn’t been chosen yet, Willie Sykes with the Kootenai National Forest tells us the selection process isn’t simple.

Sykes explains, “Some of the trees have fork tops some of the trees had one side that was really nice and the other side was not so good so when it goes to the Capitol they want to have a tree that looks nice all the way around.”

Officials tell us sometime later this week the tree will be chosen. Washington will also be getting seventy smaller trees from around the state of Montana. These smaller trees will be placed around senate houses in Washington. However, once these trees are chosen the exact location of the trees will remain a secret. Those with the forest and Capitol are concerned that once the location is publicized the trees could be vandalized.

Ward explains, “The concern is that once everybody knows where the tree is that someone could potentially vandalize it or do something to degrade it.

You can be a part of this special journey. Officials tell us that hundreds of ornaments and tree skirts still need to be made. They urge anyone who wants to get involved to host ornament parties and that all ornaments represent Montana’s cultural heritage, historic events and people and our love for public lands.