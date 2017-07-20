Tonight's Missoula Osprey game to be broadcasted on SWX

Helena native Sean O’Malley has proven he can compete in the octagon.
As Jake Turnbull takes the field with the Billings Mustangs this week, both his host family and birth family are in the crowd, but it's safe to say the trip to Dehler Park is quite a bit longer for the Turnbulls.
On the eve of the Event at Rebecca Farm, one woman is very busy and that woman is Sarah Broussard.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.
The Seattle Sounders fell into a three-goal deficit, but staged a remarkable second-half comeback that saw them bag four goals in 27 minutes en-route to a 4-3 victory over D.C. United at CenturyLink Field on Wednesday night.
Paxton (9-3) allowed six hits and one run in seven innings, after not allowing a run in his previous two starts against Houston this season. It's the fourth straight win for Paxton, who struck out seven.
Isaias Quiroz hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-1.
Evan Gattis homered twice to help the Astros beat the Mariners, 6-2.
The Sounders are 7-2-2 all-time against D.C. United, including a 2-0 victory in their last meeting in June of 2016. Since 2011, the Sounders have shut out D.C. United six consecutive times, posting a 5-0-1 record during that span.
LOS ANGELES - Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL: Get a haircut. During an appearance Monday on Fox Sports 1's "Speak for Yourself," Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to lose his Afro or cornrows for a "clean-cut" style in order to get a job.
As Jake Turnbull takes the field with the Billings Mustangs this week, both his host family and birth family are in the crowd, but it's safe to say the trip to Dehler Park is quite a bit longer for the Turnbulls.
HOUSTON (AP) - Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia hit back-to-back homers in the 10th inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 9-7 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night. The wild back and forth game was tied at 7-7 entering the 10th when Seager, who finished with three hits, connected off Tony Sipp (0-1) on a shot to the seats in right field.
A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest. According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seely Lake Ranger District. The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...
Several fundraising efforts from local residents and businesses.
Missoula Animal Control is alerting dog owner to be extra aware of the heat after they received news of a dog who died after hiking. Animal Control explained that the dog suffered from heatstroke after its family took a hike July 17 on the M Trail.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
Our top trending story online is the tragic death of a Missoula dog who died of heatstroke while hiking the "M" trail.
Brenneman was the daughter of Flathead County Commissioner Joe Brenneman. Brenneman and his family reside in Kalispell.
Brenneman was the daughter of Flathead County Commissioner Joe Brenneman. Brenneman and his family reside in Kalispell.