Tonight's Missoula Osprey game to be broadcasted on SWX

For the first time in the history of the Missoula Osprey, one of their games will be able to be seen on television. Tonight's game against the Ogden Raptors will be aired on SWX Montana. 

You can find SWX Montana on Charter cable, channel 199. You can also find it on standard cable in Missoula/Kalispell 23.3. 

Osprey radio play-by-play announcer Cooper Perkins will simulcast his radio broadcast on the air tonight for your viewing pleasure. First pitch is at 7:05 PM (MT)

You can also watch on the Watch SWX Montana app, which you can find in the Apple and Android app stores. 

