Greyback Forestry comments on death of firefighter Trenton Johnson

Grayback Forestry, Inc is commenting on the death of Trenton Johnson, a Grayback employee who was killed while fighting a forest fire on the Seely Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest.

In their release, Grayback talks about how Johnson was involved in their company and his life outside of work.

Trenton was 19-years-old and a resident of Missoula, Montana. This was Trenton’s first year as a firefighter and second tour of duty this season.

Trenton was part of a 20-person Type 2 Initial Attack crew based in Missoula. At approximately 10:30, the crew was dispatched to a small lightning fire.

The crew was split into two groups of 10 to attack two different fires. Upon arrival they tied in with an existing crew to review strategy on engaging the fire. LCES (lookouts, communication, escape routes and safety) procedures were followed.

As the crew was getting lined out, a top broke out of a burning tree towards the crew boss and 3 others. Trenton was struck by the snag. He was taken to the nearest heliport approximately half mile from the fire. He was airlifted to Saint Patrick Hospital at that time and was later declared deceased.

Trenton was a sophomore at Montana State University in Bozeman. He attended Hellgate High School in Missoula and ran cross country.