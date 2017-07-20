The Latest: McCain says he's grateful and will return soon - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: McCain says he's grateful and will return soon

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Sen. John McCain being diagnosed with a brain tumor (all times local):
    
11:40 a.m.
    
Arizona Sen. John McCain says he's grateful for the outpouring of support after his brain cancer diagnosis. He's promising to be back soon.
    
In a tweet Thursday, McCain says: "I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support - unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by!"
    
McCain's office said late Wednesday that the 80-year-old senator had been diagnosed with cancer. Doctors in Arizona removed a blood clot above his left eye last Friday. Pathology tests revealed a brain tumor associated with the clot.
    
McCain has been recuperating at his home in Arizona.
    
___
    
11:10 a.m.
    
Sen. John McCain's best friend in the Senate says the brain cancer diagnosis was a shock, but that the 80-year-old lawmaker is focused now on getting better.
    
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says "the-woe-is-me thing isn't part" of McCain's DNA. But Graham said Thursday he expects McCain to return to the Capitol only when he is "fit to fight."
    
McCain has survived several near-death experiences, including being shot down over Vietnam in 1967 and surviving 5½ years as a prisoner of war.
    
Graham says, "One thing John has never been afraid of is death."
    
Graham says he spoke to McCain Wednesday evening. The senator is recuperating at his home in Arizona.
    
___
    
10:35 a.m.
    
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says cancer-stricken Sen. John McCain "has never shied away from a fight" and will "confront this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his entire life."
    
McConnell says he hopes McCain will be back in the Senate in the very near future. McCain is an Arizona Republican and 2008 GOP presidential nominee.
    
The Kentucky Republican says "we're all in his corner, every one of us."
    
___
    
7:45 a.m.
    
The junior senator from Arizona says Sen. John McCain told him about his brain tumor only at the end of a telephone conversation, saying he was "feeling fine, but I might have some chemotherapy in my future."
    
Sen. Jeff Flake says his colleague is "optimistic, obviously. He's John McCain. That's what we'd expect."
    
The tumor was discovered when doctors removed a blood clot from above McCain's left eye.
    
Speaking Thursday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Flake said it is not yet clear when McCain might be able to return to the Senate.
    
Flake calls him an "elder statesman" and "a steady force, one who stands for the institution and bipartisanship," adding that he cannot "overstate what an impact he has in the Senate."
    
___
    
3:50 a.m.
    
Arizona Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain tumor.
    
The 80-year-old Arizona lawmaker has glioblastoma, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. That's where McCain had a blood clot removed from above his left eye last Friday. He and his family are considering further treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation.
    
According to the American Brain Tumor Association, more than 12,000 people a year are diagnosed with glioblastoma. (GLEE'-oh-blas-TOH'-muh). The American Cancer Society puts the five-year survival rate for patients over 55 at about 4 percent.
    
The senator and chairman of the Armed Services Committee had been recovering at his Arizona home. His absence had forced Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to delay action on health care legislation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighter dies on the fire line in Lolo National Forest

    Firefighter dies on the fire line in Lolo National Forest

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:07 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:07:54 GMT

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seely Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seeley Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

  • Support pours in for Lolo family who lost 8 year-old girl in crash

    Support pours in for Lolo family who lost 8 year-old girl in crash

    Thursday, July 20 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-07-20 16:37:33 GMT

    Several fundraising efforts from local residents and businesses. 

    Several fundraising efforts from local residents and businesses. 

  • Dog dies of heatstroke following hike

    Dog dies of heatstroke following hike

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:56:30 GMT

    Missoula Animal Control is alerting dog owner to be extra aware of the heat after they received news of a dog who died after hiking.  Animal Control explained that the dog suffered from heatstroke after its family took a hike July 17 on the M Trail.

    Missoula Animal Control is alerting dog owner to be extra aware of the heat after they received news of a dog who died after hiking.  Animal Control explained that the dog suffered from heatstroke after its family took a hike July 17 on the M Trail.

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

  • UM student in Chinese jail: Friends react

    UM student in Chinese jail: Friends react

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:57:47 GMT
    Reaction tonight from friends of the UM student reportedly held tonight in a Chinese jail, When Guthrie McLean woke up this morning in a Chinese jail, it was day-four for him. And while there are diplomatic efforts underway to free the man, his friends say they are worried. They took time away from their efforts to bring Guthrie home, to talk with us about him, and their concern for him. Setting up a crowdfunding site for one of his best friends was the furthest thing from Zakk Wi...
    Reaction tonight from friends of the UM student reportedly held tonight in a Chinese jail, When Guthrie McLean woke up this morning in a Chinese jail, it was day-four for him. And while there are diplomatic efforts underway to free the man, his friends say they are worried. They took time away from their efforts to bring Guthrie home, to talk with us about him, and their concern for him. Setting up a crowdfunding site for one of his best friends was the furthest thing from Zakk Wi...

  • New CDC report: More than 100 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes

    New CDC report: More than 100 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes

    More than 100 million U.S. adults are now living with diabetes or prediabetes, according to a new report released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The report finds that as of 2015, 30.3...
    More than 100 million U.S. adults are now living with diabetes or prediabetes, according to a new report released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The report finds that as of 2015, 30.3...

  • Daughter of longtime Flathead County Commissioner victim of fatal hit and run

    Daughter of longtime Flathead County Commissioner victim of fatal hit and run

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-07-19 19:53:46 GMT

    Brenneman was the daughter of Flathead County Commissioner Joe Brenneman.  Brenneman and his family reside in Kalispell.

    Brenneman was the daughter of Flathead County Commissioner Joe Brenneman.  Brenneman and his family reside in Kalispell.

  • Authorities release name of fallen Missoula firefighter

    Authorities release name of fallen Missoula firefighter

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:33:19 GMT

    MISSOULA- The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a wild land firefighter who was killed by a falling tree near Seeley Lake.  On their Facebook page's MCSO said 19-year-old Trenton Johnson of Missoula died of injuries sustained from a fallen tree snag. 

    MISSOULA- The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a wild land firefighter who was killed by a falling tree near Seeley Lake.  On their Facebook page's MCSO said 19-year-old Trenton Johnson of Missoula died of injuries sustained from a fallen tree snag. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.