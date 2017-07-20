Montana senators working with Chinese Ambassador, US Embassy on UM student's release

Senator Steve Daines is currently working with China's Ambassador to the United States on the release of jailed University of Montana student Guthrie McLean.

McLean is currently being held in a Zhengzhou jail, after an alleged altercation with a cab driver on June 10. An email from a McLean family friend states McLean's mother, Jennifer, allegedly overpaid her cab fare and was denied change from the driver. The letter states Guthrie McLean pulled the driver off of his mother. This incident lead to his arrest, Sunday, nearly a month after the event.

Daines' says he spoke about McLean's arrest with Ambassador Cui of China. They spoke about McLean being held in jail without an official charge against him. Daines' says he urged Ambassador Cui to expedite the process, so McLean can help his mother, Jennifer, due to her deafness; a fact Daines' says Ambassador Cui was not aware of.

In addition to working with Ambassador Cui, Daines says he is working with the U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, with their next step in the process being McLean's release.

Daines' says the Wuhan Council visited Guthrie in prison, where they say McLean is in good physical and mental state.

Senator Jon Tester is also working on Guthrie's safe return. He contacted the US Embassy in Bejing on Tuesday to check on Guthrie's condition where he was also informed that Guthrie's was doing ok.

“I am very concerned by Guthrie’s detainment and I am working around the clock to push for his safe and quick release," Tester said. " Ambassador Branstad assures me he is working toward the same goal. We are keeping an open dialogue with the State Department, the Embassy in China, and Guthrie’s mom to ensure he remains safe and healthy until he’s released—hopefully as soon as possible.”

The Embassy also said it secured authorization to share information about Guthrie’s case.