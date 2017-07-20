Daines working with Chinese Ambassador on UM student's release

Senator Steve Daines is currently working with China's Ambassador to the United States, on the release of jailed University of Montana student Guthrie McLean.

McLean is currently being held in a Zhengzhou jail, after an alleged altercation with a cab driver on June 10. An email from a McLean family friend states McLean's mother, Jennifer, allegedly overpaid her cab fare and was denied change from the driver. The letter states Guthrie McLean pulled the driver off of his mother. This incident lead to his arrest, Sunday, nearly a month after the event.

Daines' says he spoke about McLean's arrest with Ambassador Cui of China. They spoke about McLean being held in jail without an official charge against him. Daines' says he urged Ambassador Cui to expedite the process, so McLean can help his mother, Jennifer, due to her deafness; a fact Daines' says Ambassador Cui was not aware of.

In addition to working with Ambassador Cui, Daines says he is working with the U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, with their next step in the process being McLean's release.

Daines' says the Wuhan Council visited Guthrie in prison, where they say McLean is in good physical and mental state.