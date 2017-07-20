Research suggest Montana spends $33,000 a year per inmate

According to research by Backgroundchecks.org Montana spends over $33,000 a year per inmate. The nation’s average came in at $33,849.

According to the research found here more than 10 million people are imprisoned around the world and roughly 2.2 million of them reside behind bars in the United States.

Montana is listed at 21st highest in the nation.

The site suggests that because prison populations and costs continue to rise, Backgroundchecks.org wanted to find out how much the United States is spending on its inmates, per year.

The list of the 10 Top highest in the nation is below.

Cost per inmate, per state in the United States:

1. New York, $69,355

2. California, $64,642

3. Connecticut, $62,159

4. New Jersey, $61,603

5. Rhode Island, $58,564

6. Vermont, $57,615

7. Massachusetts, $55,170

8. Alaska, $52,633

9. Maryland, $44,601

10. Oregon, $44,021

Using data from state expenditure reports, state correctional agencies and departments, and the U.S. Census, we calculated the cost per inmate, per state, per year.

The report was formally released on July 19, 2017.