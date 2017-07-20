Plane crash lands near Bozeman airport, no one injured

BOZEMAN- A small passenger plane has crash landed on a field near the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Thursday.

According to our reporter at the scene Jackie Coffin, no injuries were reported.

It happened off Spooner road near the airport at about 10:45 am.

The plane is a small white plane; however, we do not know the make and model at this time.

The call came into dispatch with an unconfirmed report that the crash is a result of ‘engine failure’ but ABC FOX Montana has yet to confirm that fact.

The FAA and airport police are investigating and Central Valley Fire is on the scene.