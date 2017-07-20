Increased training hours, among new requirements for Montana school buses

HELENA- Montana’s Office of Public Instruction reports the Board of Public Education has adopted a new bus standard which will go into effect in August.

Changes include:

- Training hours for school bus drivers increased from 10 hours to 15 hours

- Crossing control arms were previously optional and are now mandatory for school buses purchased after January 1, 2010

- Advertising on buses are prohibited (this was not intended to be applied to recruiting school bus drivers)

- Buses over 40 feet must have a rear stop arm

- Cameras are allowed optionally on stop arms

- Each specially equipped school bus that is set up to accommodate wheelchairs

According to a released OPI says the new standard may be difficult for the district to comply with by August 5th, but a solution is being offered.

If you have any buses that do not have the crossing control arms and you get these buses inspected before the August 5th deadline, they WILL be deemed compliant for the first semester, which will give you additional time before having to have them inspected for the second semester.

Those with OPI also say they reach out to the Montana Highway Patrol so they understand the time-crunch that this puts on some districts.

They will ask that MHP asks their Troopers to prioritize any buses that need to get inspected prior to August 5 to meet this requirement.