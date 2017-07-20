The Latest: OJ Simpson laughs after parole member remark - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: OJ Simpson laughs after parole member remark

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) - O.J. Simpson laughed as a parole commissioner told him that he was getting the same hearing as anyone else would.
    
He chuckled Thursday after the comment from Connie Bisbee, chairwoman of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, and said, "Thank you, ma'am."
    
The 70-year-old Simpson is asking four Nevada parole board members to release him in October. He has a good chance after they sided with him once before and because he's kept a clean prison record.
    
O.J. Simpson appeared thinner and grayer at his parole hearing than when he was last seen four years ago.
    
Simpson is pleading Thursday on live TV for his release from the Nevada prison where he's spent more than eight years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.
    
___
    
10 a.m.
    
O.J. Simpson's friends, family and the victim have entered a hearing room in a Nevada prison, where he's going to plead for his release after being convicted of armed robbery in 2008.
    
There was heavy security around the prison Thursday. Authorities set up a checkpoint on a single road leading to Lovelock Correctional Center to screen vehicles.
    
The parking lot is filled with network media satellite trucks and tents set up to shade reporters from intense sun.
    
Dozens of reporters also have set up outside the parole board building in Carson City, where the four parole commissioners will interview him by videoconference.
    
___
    
9:20 a.m.
    
O.J. Simpson's supporters have arrived at a Nevada prison where the incarcerated former football star will ask a parole board for his freedom.
    
Simpson's attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, daughter Arnelle Simpson, sister Shirley Baker and close friend Tom Scotto arrived at the visiting area at Lovelock Correctional Center on Thursday morning.
    
They're showing support for Simpson, who was convicted of armed robbery in 2008 after trying to get back sports memorabilia in a Las Vegas hotel room.
    
The 70-year-old will ask four parole board members to release him in October after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence.
    
___
    
12 a.m.
    
Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once again Thursday when he pleads for his freedom on live TV.
    
Simpson received a 33-year sentence in 2008 for an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. The 70-year-old is asking Nevada parole officials to release him in October, when he will have served the minimum nine years.
    
Simpson made headlines on the football field but the Heisman-winner became infamous after he was implicated in his ex-wife's murder in 1994. He was acquitted of all charges after a highly publicized trial.
    
More than 20 years later, Simpson will once again draw the spotlight as his appearance before the Nevada Parole Board will be broadcast live by every major outlet.

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seeley Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

