Anaconda woman arrested in connection with recent arson fire

ANACONDA, MT- Anaconda police say they have arrested woman in connection with an ‘arson’ fire over the weekend in Anaconda.

According to the Montana Standard, Anaconda police arrested 48-year-old Kellie Olson.

ABC FOX Montana brought you a story earlier in the week about two suspicious fires at historic buildings in the downtown corridor. One of them was the commercial building that housed the KANA radio station.

Anaconda Fire Department said the fire started at 5:30 in the morning Saturday.

According to the Montana Standard article, Olson was seen at the house that burned on the 200 block of East Front Street in Anaconda Saturday.

Police Chief Tim Barkell told The Montana Standard she was arrested the next day after she allegedly returned to the house.

Barkell also told the Standard that Olson is a “person of interest” in a fire which gutted the historic 1894 Shields Mansion at 420 Main St. on Friday night.

According to the Standard's article, the fire at the KANA AM radio station happened after Olson was arrested and jailed.

Olson was said to have still been in jail on Wednesday.

No bond has been set.