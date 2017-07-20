Big Sky Country State Fair's newest additions are from Down Unde - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Big Sky Country State Fair's newest additions are from Down Under

Posted: Updated:

The Big Sky Country State Fair kicks off in Bozeman this week. People from all over the state are coming to Bozeman in to ride the carnival rides and enjoy the fair food.

This year fair officials have added some new additions in an effort to make the fair even more memorable. One of the newest additions are animals from Down Under.

It's called the Aussie Kingdom and the animals include kangaroos, wallabies, bearded dragons and colorful birds.

Caroline Lantz, Owner of Aussie Kingdom, has one mission for the show.

"Australia has lost more animals to extinction than any other country in the world we hope is by you meeting these beautiful animals today you'll realize just how important they are," said Lantz.

Lantz says she enjoys letting families see these animals for the first time.

"It gives them a chance to get up close and learn something new,” said Lantz. No other country has these type of animals it's only Australia so it's really unique."

A lot of the fair goers were shocked to see these exotic animals.

One group of kids said, “we came to the fair thinking to see cows and pigs and then we see a bunch of kangaroos around here. It is pretty cool."

For many at the show, it was their first time seeing a kangaroo.

That’s why Lantz says her favorite thing to do is to teach the kids.

"It makes me feel good,” said Lantz. “I enjoy it. The kids ask some really great questions. We're out here all day long answering questions.”

Her number one question about the kangaroos is "do all of the kangaroos have pouches and the answer is no it's just the girls."

Bozeman is just one stop for her and her Australian animals as they travel across the states.

"I think I've done 40 now,” said Lantz.  “My goal is to do almost all of them, but not 50 probably because I probably won't go to Hawaii."

Lantz says the Aussie Kingdom is the only one of their kind and she’s happy to share a little bit of Australia to Montanans. 

Tickets can be purchased on the fair website, and are $10 for adults, $3 for children aged six to 12 and those under five years-old are free.

