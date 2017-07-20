Authorities release name of fallen Missoula firefighter

MISSOULA- The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a wild land firefighter who was killed by a falling tree near Seeley Lake.

On their Facebook page's MCSO said 19-year-old Trenton Johnson of Missoula died of injuries sustained from a fallen tree snag.

Below is the post from Facebook

We're sorry to be bringing more sad news to the Missoula community. Yesterday, at approximately 1700 hours Trenton M. Johnson, 19, of Missoula sustained injuries from a tree (snag) falling on him while fighting the Florence Fire, north of Seeley Lake, MT. Johnson was flown to Missoula, but was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Johnson was an employee of Grayback Forestry. We are currently investigating the details surrounding the fatal event. Our condolences go out to this family, please keep them in your thoughts during this terribly hard time.