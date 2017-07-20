Air quality dips to 'moderate' in Missoula and Frenchtown

Coughing? Have itchy eyes? It could be due to the air quality.

The Missoula City-County Health Department on Wednesday evening listed the air quality in Missoula and Frenchtown as 'moderate,' because of the wildfire burning on Lolo Peak.

There are also fires to the west of Missoula (Burdette and Sunrise Fires) and east (the Sliderock and Hogback Fires.)

Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield says, "The good news is that so far, air quality in the Missoula and Frenchtown valleys has only been moderately impacted by the smoke from the fires. The smoke has remained pretty far overhead, where it is more a visibility impact than a health threat."

She says that a persistent haze will be seen in the valley due to continued fire activity.

In the afternoons, you can expect to see heightened fire activity and visible plumes on the horizon as increased afternoon temperatures and diurnal breezes drive fire activity.

In the evenings and into early morning hours, people who live near the active fires may see smoke impacts as the columns collapse and the smoke rolls downhill.

Coefield adds that everyone should be alert to changing smoke conditions and be mindful of how their body responds to the smoke. Particularly sensitive individuals (such as persons with COPD) may already be impacted by the level of particulate pollution in the air.



As the wildfire season progresses, the Missoula City-County Health Department says you can find the latest Air Quality conditions at Today's Air.