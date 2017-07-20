Support pours in for Lolo family who lost 8 year-old girl in crash

The Miller family of Lolo recently lost their eight-year-old daughter, Carli in a tragic car crash.

The family was on their way to pick huckleberries that day when of course, their lives changed forever.

So to help the family through this difficult time, a family friend, Korrie Butler is taking charge by coordinating donations and a fundraiser for the Miller family.

Bulter is the President of the Lolo School Parent Teacher Student Association and has known, Carli's mother; Tara Miller for years.

She says the Miller family has touched several hearts in the Lolo community, so Bulter said it's now time for the community to return the favor.

She tells ABC FOX Montana that she feels happy they are receiving generous support and donations to help pay for medical bills, food, gas, and whatever else the family may need during this tragic time.

So how is she helping?

Butler said she is working with three local mothers, who are...Kelly Sellars, Brittany Gardner, and Nakia Muller to collect gift cards for the Miller family.

"We thought they could use it for food and other stuff they need for their kids. It doesn't matter to me because I just want them taken care of," said Butler.

The three women are choosing gift cards so the family can use them to buy 'exactly' what they want on a larger scale.

And it's working.

The family has already received gift cards from Walmart, Harvest Foods, Fresh Market, and Subway.

This is in addition, to the Gofundme Page that was also set up for Carli-which is turning out to be a huge success.

Bulter said they were hoping to reach a donation goal of $10,000 and already by mid-week, that goal was surpassed. The fund is now teetering at around $30,000 for the family.

But Butler says she is not surprised by the overwhelming support.

"It's a little close to home when a child passes away and it's very hard. So we're going to band together and show them that love is all around them and that we are here for them no matter what," she said.

Those reaching out on behalf of the family are also planning a spaghetti feed and auction and that the Lolo Peak Brewery next Thursday, July 27th. Ten percent of all proceeds will go to the Miller family.

How can you help?

To donate gift cards, please contact Korrie Butler at 406-240-6364

To donate to the Carli Miller Gofundme Page visit https://www.gofundme.com/659ey7-carli-miller-fund